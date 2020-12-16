France's Macron says wants best relations possible with Britain

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron react after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted the best relationship possible with Britain as the European Union and Britain moved closer to sealing a post-Brexit trade deal.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Macron also said that he would like the integrity of the European single market to be maintained.