France's Macron: time to accelerate final preparations for no Brexit deal

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that if British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure parliament’s support for her Brexit withdrawal agreement by April 12 then Europe would decide with Britain on the timeframe for its exit.

Macron said the risk of a no-deal on April 12 was real. “At that moment, we will have to decide on the timeframe to implement (a no-deal exit) ... and therefore we will accelerate the final phase of preparations,” Macron said.

Of all the countries that would be most directly impacted by a no-deal outcome, France was the best prepared, Macron said in remarks delivered as May pleaded with lawmakers before putting a stripped-down version of her deal to another vote.