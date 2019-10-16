World News
French Finance Minister: 'glimmer of hope' on Brexit deal

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a joint news conference with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier after a meeting in Paris, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - There is a “glimmer of hope” that a Brexit deal can be reached before Britain’s departure due on Oct. 31, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

“There is a glimmer of hope, from what I hear from the negotiators,” Le Maire told Europe 1 radio, adding that protecting the European single market was the “red line” for France in Brexit talks.

Last-ditch talks between Britain and the European Union to get a deal ahead of a summit of the bloc’s leaders this week went on past midnight to Wednesday, but it was still unclear if London could avoid postponing its departure.

