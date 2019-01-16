French minister Loiseau: second Brexit referendum is just 'hypothesis'

PARIS (Reuters) - A second Brexit referendum is just “hypothesis” for now, said French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau, addressing speculation after Britain’s parliament rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
“For the moment this is just hypothesis,” Loiseau told France Inter radio on Wednesday.
Loiseau said neither May nor Labour’s opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn had spoken out strongly in favor of a second referendum.
