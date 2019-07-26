World News
July 26, 2019 / 4:47 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

French President Macron to discuss Brexit with UK PM Johnson in coming weeks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit in the coming weeks with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and has invited Johnson to France for a visit in the next few weeks, said an official from Macron’s Elysee office on Friday.

The official said the two leaders had spoken on Thursday, and that Macron’s talks with Johnson over Brexit would be “in regards to the demands of the European Union” regarding Brexit.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Arthur Connan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

