Macron: Britain will have to pay price over any unacceptable Brexit move

FILE PHOTO: France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a debate on the theme of pensions during a visit to Rodez, France October 3, 2019. Eric Cabanis/Pool via REUTERS

LYON, France (Reuters) - Britain will have to pay the price should it decide to proceed with a position over Brexit that is unacceptable for the other 27 European Union countries, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

“If they want to make a move which is compatible with what could be accepted by the 27, it is fine,” said Macron, speaking in English at an event in Lyon.

“If they don’t want to make any move or make something which is not accepted, they will have to take the responsibility.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met his Irish counterpart in northern England on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to revive a British proposal for a Brexit deal that the EU said falls far short of what is needed for an orderly departure.