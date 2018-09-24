Macron does not want Brexit talks to drag: French presidency official

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is reluctant to let negotiations over Britain’s divorce from the European Union drag and is raising pressure on London to break an impasse, an Elysee Palace official said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Flags are arranged at the EU Commission headquarters ahead of a first full round of talks on Brexit, Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

At a summit in Austria last week where European leaders tore up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s so-called Chequers plan, Macron said he expected Britain to put forward new proposals in October.

“It’s a way of raising pressure,” the official said. “It’s not necessarily ‘take it or leave it’, it’s really to say there’s a lot of work to be done by November, we must do it, and not let this thing drag on.”