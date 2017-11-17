Macron: no talks on UK-EU future relationship until divorce bill settled

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France’s position on Brexit talks had not changed and that there could be no talks on the future relationship between Britain and the EU as long as issues around citizen rights, Ireland and the divorce bill had not been settled.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“As far as France is concerned, we won’t change the agreed process in any way, and we won’t open talks on the future relationship as long as the conditions set in the first phase have not been met,” he said at an EU summit in Gothenburg, Sweden.

