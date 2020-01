FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he attends the annual dinner of CCAF (Co-ordination Council of Armenian organisations of France), in Paris, France , January 29, 2020. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address on Friday on Britain’s departure from the European Union, his office said.

The broadcast was scheduled to take place at 1715 GMT. Britain leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the world’s biggest trading bloc.