Macron to discuss Brexit with PM Johnson on Thursday

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence in World War II which helped liberate southern France, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France August 17, 2019. Yann Coatsaliou/Pool via Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Aug. 22 to discuss Brexit as well as the crises in Iran and Syria, an official from Macron’s office said on Monday.

“The President of the Republic will host Boris Johnson for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace, which will be preceded by remarks to the press,” said the official.

Johnson is also scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday this week.