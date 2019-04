French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will host British Prime Minister Theresa May for Brexit talks at the Elysee palace in Paris on Tuesday evening, a presidency official said on Monday.

May will also travel to Berlin on Tuesday to meet Germany’s Angela Merkel, a German government official said earlier.