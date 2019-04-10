World News
April 10, 2019 / 8:07 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit not the worst option, French official says

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A departure of Britain from the EU without a deal might be preferable than obstruction of EU operations by the British if they were to remain a member against their will, a spokesman for French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

“Not everything is preferable to a no-deal. A no-deal situation is a real option,” a French presidency official said.

The official added that the current state of negotiations did not include sufficient guarantees against possible obstructions to justify a long extension in France’s views.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Bart Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
