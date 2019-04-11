No-deal Brexit remains possible, says French government spokeswoman

PARIS (Reuters) - A “no-deal” Brexit remains a possibility, French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told French TV station CNews on Thursday.

“It is not impossible that we could again have a no-deal Brexit,” she said.

European Union leaders have given Britain six more months to leave the bloc, more than Prime Minister Theresa May says she needs but less than many in the bloc wanted, thanks to fierce resistance from France.

However, if May fails to win over lawmakers on the treaty or fails to hold an election, Britain will leave with no deal on June 1.