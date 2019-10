FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

PARIS (Reuters) - The scenario of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is the most plausible outcome, France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“Today, the hypothesis of an exit without agreement is the most plausible one, but the British have to say how they see the future,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said at the French parliament.