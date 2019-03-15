World News
March 15, 2019

'No-deal' would prevail if UK's Brexit plan still unclear by next week: France

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain would only be granted an extension to the article 50 Brexit negotiation period if its parliament passed the current deal on the table or if a clear, alternative plan emerged by next week’s EU summit, a French official said on Friday.

“Without clarity - an adoption of the Withdrawal Agreement or a clear alternative - a no-deal would prevail,” the official at President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

Alternatives would include a second referendum on Britain’s divorce from the European Union, a new election, or a change of plan acceptable to both sides such as arrangements already agreed by countries like Canada or Norway, added the official.

