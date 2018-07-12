FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 12, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

'The worst' is still possible on Brexit, says French prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A worst-case scenario that would see Britain crash out of the European Union without a deal is still a possibility despite British Prime Minister Theresa May’s new plan, the French prime minister said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Edouard Philippe, President Emmanuel Macron’s prime minister, noted preparations underway for Brexit but added that “the more we think the worst should be avoided, the more we think it’s not impossible it could eventually happen.”

A so-called hard Brexit would have “terrible consequences, for the United Kingdom first and foremost, but also obviously for many French regions,” he added.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.