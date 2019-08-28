UK tells France to start no-deal Brexit mitigation talks

FILE PHOTO: Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay signs the commencement agreement to leave the EU, in undisclosed location August 16, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. STEVE BARCLAY/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister, Stephen Barclay, is due to say on Wednesday that Britain and France should immediately begin talks about how to minimize the disruption from a no-deal Brexit.

In a speech in Paris, Barclay plans to “stress that the UK and France must prepare for no deal including by immediately starting bilateral discussions on how to mitigate it,” a statement from his office said.

Barclay is also due to say that Britain’s offer to French nationals living in the United Kingdom is “much more generous” than the French one to UK nationals in France, and will call on Paris to match London’s plan.