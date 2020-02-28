World News
February 28, 2020

'We do not accept time pressure' in UK talks, says French Europe minister

FILE PHOTO - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin arrives at a General Affairs Councilc meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday the European Union would not accept “artificial deadlines” in talks on a future relationship with Britain.

On Thursday, the British government said it would walk away from talks on a future relationship with the EU if there had not been “good progress” in the negotiations by June.

“We do not accept time pressure,” Montchalin told an audience at Chatham House.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

