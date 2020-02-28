'We do not accept time pressure' in UK talks, says French Europe minister

FILE PHOTO - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin arrives at a General Affairs Councilc meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday the European Union would not accept “artificial deadlines” in talks on a future relationship with Britain.

On Thursday, the British government said it would walk away from talks on a future relationship with the EU if there had not been “good progress” in the negotiations by June.

“We do not accept time pressure,” Montchalin told an audience at Chatham House.