UK PM's May's Brexit deal is 'rancid': Conservative lawmaker Francois

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit-supporting Conservative Party lawmaker Mark Francois said on Thursday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union divorce deal was “rancid” and that he would vote against it again.

“If it comes back I’m happy to vote it down again,” he told Sky News.

“The British people voted to leave the European Union - let’s just leave,” said Francois, who is vice-chairman of the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers.