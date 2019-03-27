Conservative lawmakers allowed 'free vote' on Brexit options: UK lawmakers

An anti-Brexit protester holds a EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Conservative lawmakers will be able to vote with their consciences, a so-called free vote, when considering alternative Brexit options later on Wednesday, two of them said.

Two Conservative lawmakers, Kevin Hollinrake and James Cartlidge, said on Twitter Prime Minister Theresa May’s parliamentary enforcers, or whips, had said they can have a free vote. Cartlidge added that May’s cabinet team of top ministers would abstain on the different options.