Deal with EU will not be easy, time is short: UK negotiator Frost

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost and EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrive for a meeting, in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - It will not be easy to reach a deal between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit relations, Britain’s chief negotiator said on Friday, saying there had been little progress in the latest round of talks and time was short.

“Agreement is still possible, and it is still our goal, but it is clear that it will not be easy to achieve,” Frost said in a statement.

“We have had useful discussions this week but there has been little progress.”