Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU and British Brexit negotiators will continue talks next week, a UK government spokeswoman said on Friday after the latest round of talks in Brussels.

“The UK has presented some ideas on an all-island SPS (animals and food products) solution. Further discussions between teams will take place next week,” the spokeswoman said.