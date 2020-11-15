UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal, UK negotiator says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief negotiator to the EU David Frost walks to Brexit trade negotiations, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have made some progress in their negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal but might not succeed in getting an agreement, Britain’s top Brexit negotiator said as he headed into further talks on Sunday.

“There has been some progress in a positive direction in recent days,” David Frost said on Twitter.

“We also now largely have common draft treaty texts, though significant elements are of course not yet agreed. We will work to build on these and get an overall agreement if we can. But we may not succeed.”