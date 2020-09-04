UK's Frost says EU's stance on state aid, fish may limit progress

FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to attend Brexit talks with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said the European Union’s stance over state aid and fisheries may limit the progress that can be made in key talks next week.

Frost said Britain had been clear from the beginning about what it could accept in those areas, which he said were “fundamental to our status as an independent country”.

“We will negotiate constructively but the EU’s stance may, realistically, limit the progress we can make next week,” he said on Twitter.