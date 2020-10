FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives at the Cabinet office on Whitehall in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s chief negotiator in trade talks with the EU said he would begin as soon as he could next week on the intensive work ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try to bridge the “significant gaps” that remain between the two sides.

“That work begins as soon as we can next week,” said UK chief negotiator David Frost on twitter on Saturday.