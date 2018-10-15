FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain will not be left in 'limbo' after Brexit: PM May

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she had been clear in negotiations to leave the European Union that a future trading relationship had to be linked to a divorce deal to avoid Britain being left “in limbo”.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a meeting at a charity working to combat loneliness, in London, Britain October 15, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

In parliament, May also told lawmakers an enhanced Canada-style deal supported by some eurosceptics in her Conservative Party was not on offer for the whole of the United Kingdom and that when Britain left the EU, it would be as a whole country.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
