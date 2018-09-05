Parliament needs to be able to make informed decision on future EU relationship: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament will need to be able to make an informed decision about Britain’s future relationship with the European Union when it votes on whether to back any Brexit deal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday Sterling jumped as much as one percent after Bloomberg reported that the British and German governments have abandoned key Brexit demands, potentially easing the path for Britain to strike a deal with the European Union.

Asked whether Britain was willing to accept a more vague statement on its future relations with the EU, the spokesman said: “We’ve always set out that when parliament votes on this it needs to be a meaningful vote and based on proper information.”

“Parliament needs to be able to make an informed decision on the future relationship, there’s no change to that position,” he added.