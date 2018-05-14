Britain after Brexit cannot be part of EU Galileo satellite system: Barnier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British companies cannot be directly involved in a new EU satellite navigation system after Brexit but Britain will have access to its signal, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.

“Third countries and their companies cannot participate in the development of security-sensitive matters,” Michel Barnier told an event in Brussels, referring to the Galileo program.

“These rules will not prevent the UK as a third country from using the encrypted signal of Galileo providing that the relevant agreements between the EU and the UK are in place.”