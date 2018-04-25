Britain considers setting up satellite system to rival EU's Galileo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering setting up a satellite navigation system to rival that being developed by the European Union in reaction to a move to shut it out of sensitive parts of the project, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Galileo satellite program is the EU’s 10 billion euro ($12.2 billion) program to develop a rival to the U.S. Global Positioning System.

The FT also said that Britain’s business minister Greg Clark was taking legal advice on reclaiming the 1.4 billion euros it has invested in Galileo since the project started in 2003.