UK to demand money back after exclusion from EU's Galileo satellite project

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is set to demand the European Union repays up to 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) if the bloc continues to force British companies out of the Galileo satellite navigation system, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

The Brexit ministry, officially known as Department for Exiting the European Union, will publish a paper on Thursday raising the prospect of Britain recovering its investment in the project, the newspaper said.

Galileo is the EU rival to the global positioning system (GPS) developed and controlled by the United States and used by millions of consumer devices globally. It was commissioned in 2003 and is due for completion by 2020.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, has started to exclude Britain and its companies from sensitive future work on Galileo ahead of the country’s exit from the bloc in a year’s time.

The Brexit ministry declined to comment.