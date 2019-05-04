World News
May 4, 2019 / 8:56 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Conservatives, Labour need to compromise to get Brexit deal: UK minister

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke is seen outside the Cabinet Office as talks over Brexit continue, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Both the ruling Conservatives and the Labour opposition have to compromise to get a Brexit accord through parliament, Justice Minister David Gauke said on Saturday when asked about reports that Prime Minister Theresa May is optimistic about a deal.

“Both sides are going to need to compromise,” Gauke told Sky News when asked about a Buzzfeed report that the government had made a new Brexit offer to Labour.

“If there is some common ground that we can find I don’t think we should be dismissive about it,” Gauke added.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Gareth Jones

