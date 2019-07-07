World News
July 7, 2019 / 9:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK justice minister says likely parliament will find a way to stop no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke is seen outside the Cabinet Office as talks over Brexit continue, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British justice minister David Gauke said on Sunday he believed that parliament would find a way to stop a new prime minister taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister this month, has said Britain must leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal. Parliament has repeatedly voiced its opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

“Given where the parliamentary majority is and the strength of feeling on a no-deal Brexit, I think there probably will be a parliamentary way in which this can be stopped,” Gauke told BBC TV. “There is an element of uncertainty about it but I think the likelihood is that parliament will find a mechanism somehow.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below