World News
January 21, 2019 / 9:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

German economy minister optimistic a hard Brexit can be avoided

1 Min Read

German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that he was upbeat a hard Brexit could be avoided but stressed that the German government was prepared for all possibilities.

“Personally I’m optimistic that we can avoid a hard Brexit but the German government is of course prepared for all possible scenarios,” Altmaier told rbb radio.

Rbb said Altmaier did not foresee a recession in Germany even in the case of a hard Brexit as long Germany acted in a smart way. It cited him as saying: “Of course we must give tax incentives because corporate taxes have continually increased in recent years while they have fallen in other European countries.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below