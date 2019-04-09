Germany dismisses reports Merkel would time-limit Brexit backstop

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government spokesman dismissed as “without any foundation” reports that Chancellor Angela Merkel was prepared to limit to five years the so-called backstop that would prevent a hard border in Ireland after Brexit.
Earlier, sterling had risen on the reports, attributed by a BBC reporter to a British lawmaker.
“The reports are without any foundation,” the German government spokesman said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday. “The withdrawal agreement stands.”
Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel