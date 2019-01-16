UK government must provide Brexit clarity to avoid further damage: German bank body

BERLIN (Reuters) - The British economy will likely slow due to uncertainty over Brexit and that will negatively impact the German economy, Germany’s cooperative banking association said, urging London to provide clarity to avoid further damage for trade and the economy.
From an economic perspective, the best solution would be for Britain to unilaterally withdraw its Brexit declaration, the BVR said on Wednesday after the British parliament rejected the Brexit deal negotiated with the European Union.
