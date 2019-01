German Justice Minister Katarina Barley arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Katarina Barley said on Tuesday she was disappointed by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to break a deadlock over Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

“That’s not the way forward,” Barley told Deutschlandfunk radio.