There is hope for an orderly Brexit: German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Katharina Barley said there was hope that Britain would leave the European Union in an orderly fashion, harshly criticizing “Brexiteers” for their opposition to the withdrawal agreement reached between London and Brussels.

“There is hope for an orderly Brexit. It would be good for Britons and for European cohesion,” wrote Barley, who is half-British by her father, on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Even before they see the agreement, the Brexiteers are vilifying it. They still don’t understand,” she added.