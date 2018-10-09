Hard Brexit would cause problems for thousands of companies: Germany's BDI

BERLIN (Reuters) - A hard Brexit would cause huge difficulties for tens of thousands of companies in Europe and hundreds of thousands of employees in Britain and the European Union, Germany’s BDI industry association said on Tuesday.
BDI Managing Director Joachim Lang said many companies were preparing for a hard Brexit and some wanted to suspend production in Britain from April as delivery routes could not be secured.
Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan