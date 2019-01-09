Getting Brexit deal through UK parliament will be challenging: business minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BERLIN (Reuters) - It’s going to be “clearly challenging” to pass Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the European Union through the British parliament, Business Minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, Clark said the agreement was fair and honorable.

He said it was increasingly clear to parliament that a no-deal Brexit scenario on March 29 needed to be avoided and businesses were being vocal about this.