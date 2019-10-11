World News
October 11, 2019 / 8:12 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Hard Brexit won't hit us, 60% of Germany's small and medium-sized firms say

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Around 60% of Germany’s Mittelstand, the small and medium-sized companies that form the backbone of Europe’s biggest economy, see no impact on their business from a hard Brexit, a survey by Germany’s KfW state development bank showed on Friday.

The survey of around 2,000 firms with annual revenues of up to 500 million euros ($550.60 million) found that about a quarter of Germany’s Mittelstand expected a hard Brexit to disadvantage them.

The survey was conducted from 11 to 23 September.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

