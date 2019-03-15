World News
Merkel protege: We should delay Brexit if that helps avoid disorderly exit

FILE PHOTO: Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks at her party's conference on migration, integration and security topics in Berlin, Germany, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Friday that the European Union should agree to a delay of Britain’s departure from the bloc if it would prevent the exit from being disorderly.

“If a delay could help prevent a disorderly Brexit, in the case that there is no movement in London to remain in the EU, then this opportunity should be used,” CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - a protege of Merkel - told German broadcaster RTL.

“But I think it’s also necessary for Britain to clearly say what should be discussed and negotiated during this period.”

