FILE PHOTO: German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas delivers his statement, during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 28, 2018. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday there were no possibilities of changing the agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union next year.

“I cannot see at the moment what could be changed at the (Brexit) deal. We have an agreement that is supported by both sides. We want an orderly Brexit,” he said on leaving a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.