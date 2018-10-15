Even if Brexit deal reached, firms barely have time to adapt: Germany's DIHK

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Chambers of Commerce (DIHK) said on Monday that even if a deal on Britain’s looming departure from the European Union was ultimately reached, companies barely had any time left to include the results of the talks in their operations.

“If Brexit is disorderly it would be even worse - companies would then have to rethink their British supply chains and prepare for a lot of Brexit bureaucracy on customs,” DIHK Managing Director Martin Wansleben said in a statement.

“Above all the British government and parliament must now take responsibility for quickly finding realistic solutions for an orderly Brexit. That’s the only way to avoid the threat of chaos,” he added.