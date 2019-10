FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends a joint news conference after a meeting in Paris, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Thursday welcomed the prospect of an orderly Brexit after Britain clinched an eleventh-hour deal with the European Union.

“For the first time in three years, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Altmaier told a news conference.