Flags are seen at the EU Commission headquarters ahead of a first full round of talks on Brexit, Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BGA trade association said on Thursday a lack of transparency about the process of Britain's departure from the European Union was economically damaging for both the EU and Britain.

"It is time for more clarity in the Brexit process," Anton Boerner, president of the BGA trade and wholesale association, said in a statement. "This uncertainty impedes economic activity and damages both the EU and Britain."