Germany: Will only consider Brexit extension when clear how Britain will proceed

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will only tackle the issue of whether to extend the Brexit deadline beyond a scheduled date of March 29 once it knows how Britain intends to proceed, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“It is a question we will deal with when we get to it. First we need to know where the British see things going so this is a hypothetical question,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer when asked about a possible extension.

A spokeswoman for the German Health Ministry said she did not expect Brexit to cause bottlenecks in deliveries of medicines as long as pharmaceutical companies fulfill their responsibilities.