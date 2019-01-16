Germany: Will only consider Brexit extension when clear how Britain will proceed

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will only tackle the issue of whether to extend the Brexit deadline beyond a scheduled date of March 29 once it knows how Britain intends to proceed, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
“It is a question we will deal with when we get to it. First we need to know where the British see things going so this is a hypothetical question,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer when asked about a possible extension.
A spokeswoman for the German Health Ministry said she did not expect Brexit to cause bottlenecks in deliveries of medicines as long as pharmaceutical companies fulfill their responsibilities.
Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers