German minister on Brexit: Cohesion of EU27 has priority

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is ready to help Britain on Brexit within the framework set by the European Union but the cohesion of the bloc’s remaining 27 members must take priority, German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on Wednesday.

“We are ready to help but within the guidelines set by the European Council. The cohesion of the EU-27 has priority,” she said in a statement, adding that the British government must now formulate its position on how to move forward.