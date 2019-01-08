Brexit: Germany says not time to discuss Article 50 extension

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses an event discussing issue of '100 years of German Polish policy' in Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DUBLIN (Reuters) - It is not yet the time to consider a delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union as the British parliament may come around to supporting the current deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t really want to think about the possibility of extending article 50 here and now. I don’t think this is what we ought to focus on today,” Maas told journalists during a visit to Dublin.

Maas said a no-deal Brexit “might have a negative effect on jobs in Germany and that is something that we intend to prevent at any possible cost.”