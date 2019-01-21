World News
German foreign minister urges UK to find Brexit solution

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas looks on during a 'Global Ireland' news conference in Dublin, Ireland January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged Britain to act in a serious and matter-of-fact way to find a solution on Brexit and he stressed the responsibility that Britain bears in doing so.

In a Twitter post referring to an interview that he gave to German newspaper Bild, Maas said: “Theresa May and the British parliament bear a big responsibility for our future in Europe.”

In the interview, Maas said the EU would carefully look at any new ideas Britain comes up with.

